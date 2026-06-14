Billie Thibodeau Trio – Return Performance!

Join us for an unforgettable evening with Billie Thibodeau and her dynamic trio as they blend classical, indie rock, jazz, and unexpected musical twists into a performance full of energy, emotion, and artistry. Accompanied by drummer Mike McGuigan and saxophonist/guitarist Laurin McGee, Billie takes audiences on a musical journey that may make you laugh, reflect, dance, or simply sit back and take it all in.

Enjoy complimentary wine tasting from 5:30–6:00 PM, dinner service beginning at 6:00 PM, and live music at 7:00 PM in the intimate listening-room atmosphere of The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery.