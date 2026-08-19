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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Bierstadt Fest

Bierstadt Fest

Join us at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum for Bierstadt Fest on Saturday, September 19 from 3-6 pm in our shady backyard. For $50 you can sample beers from some of the finest local establishments: Hill Farmstead Brewery, Red Barn Brewing, Roadside Pint, and Schilling Beer Co.
Free admission if you’re not drinking alcohol.
Food can be purchased from Chef Nadav and Kingdom Eatery.

Register on our website or contact Scott Davis at sdavis@stjathenaeum.org.

St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
$50 for beer drinkers. Free for others.
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
8027488291
lmoss@stjathenaeum.org
https://www.stjathenaeum.org
St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
1711 Main St.
Saint Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
8027488291
lmoss@stjathenaeum.org
https://www.stjathenaeum.org/

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