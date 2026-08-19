Join us at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum for Bierstadt Fest on Saturday, September 19 from 3-6 pm in our shady backyard. For $50 you can sample beers from some of the finest local establishments: Hill Farmstead Brewery, Red Barn Brewing, Roadside Pint, and Schilling Beer Co.

Free admission if you’re not drinking alcohol.

Food can be purchased from Chef Nadav and Kingdom Eatery.

Register on our website or contact Scott Davis at sdavis@stjathenaeum.org.

