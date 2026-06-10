When life feels like a whirlwind of to-do lists and putting out fires, it can be difficult to recognize those small moments of joy that keep us going. Come back to life with us after the harsh winter season, and help us celebrate the good at June's Beta Night: Show Me Something Good. About Beta Night: Beta Night is a monthly, curated open stage featuring variety acts, to encourage artistic risk-taking, creativity, art, and play with a welcoming and supportive audience. Each month has a prompt, which performers can use as much or as little as inspires them. You’ll be seeing new pieces, old pieces brought back to life, and works in progress. We welcome all skill levels, ages (except the annual 18+), and performance disciplines.