Behind the Scenes: A New England Servant Life Guided Tour

Step beyond the formal rooms and into the working heart of the home for a guided house tour focused on servant life at Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens. Once transformed from a simple farmhouse into a gentleman's estate of the Country Place Era in the 1910s-1930s, Ashdale Farm relied on a dedicated household staff to maintain its beauty and daily rhythm.

Drawing on historical research and firsthand accounts, this tour shares stories of the real people who worked at Ashdale Farm and examines the Coolidges' sometimes complex relationship with them. From Helen's bedroom and morning room to the bustling downstairs spaces and servants quarters, this exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour will explore parts of the house that are typically not open to the public.

This guided tour runs approximately 45 minutes.

All ages are welcome!

Please note: The tour is not fully accessible, as it includes the second floor of the house, which is accessible by stairs only. An accessible ramp provides entry to the first floor, where visitors are welcome to explore.

Refunds for this event must be requested 7 days prior to the date of the event. In the event of cancellation, you will be notified via the email address you used to register and refunded in full within 14 business days. Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable.

Membership: To locate information about your Membership, including Member ID, expiration date, and more please visit: https://explore.thetrustees.org/manage.

Tickets: To look up your tickets or re-send an email confirmation, please visit: https://explore.thetrustees.org/order-lookup.

Prices:

Member Adult: USD 12.00,

Member Child: USD 6.00,

Nonmember Adult: USD 20.00,

Nonmember Child: USD 10.00