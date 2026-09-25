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Beetlejuice Movie Night

Beetlejuice Movie Night

Beetlejuice is a quirky supernatural comedy about a recently deceased couple who find themselves struggling to adjust to their new afterlife—and to the new family living in their home. Desperate to reclaim their house, they seek help from Beetlejuice, a mischievous and unpredictable spirit whose unusual methods quickly turn their situation upside down.

Beetlejuice Movie Night
For the first time in nearly 6 decades, movies are being shown again at Lakeport Opera House!

This special big-screen showing of Beetlejuice in a venue transformed with spooky lighting, Halloween décor, haunting music, and just the right amount of creepy atmosphere inside our historic — and maybe a little haunted — Opera House.

Come early for pre-show fun, including on-screen trivia and a costume contest with prizes for some of the night’s best looks. Costumes are encouraged.

The bar will be serving themed drinks created for the night, including a Witch’s Brew Martini, Cauldron Margaritas, Beetlejuice and autumn inspired cocktails, along with Halloween snacks available for purchase.

Grab your friends, dress up if you choose, order a drink, and settle in for Beetlejuice on the big screen in a setting that was made for Halloween.

Seating is limited — reserve your seats now!

Doors and Bar Open at 6:45pm - Movie Starts at 7:45pm

If you need assistance ordering your tickets, call 603-519-7506.

Lakeport Opera House
Tickets start at $6
07:45 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lakeport Opera House
6035197506
info@lakeportopera.com
www.lakeportopera.com
Lakeport Opera House
781 Union Ave
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
https://lakeportopera.com/

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