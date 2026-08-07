Bee House Grand Reopening at Canterbury Shaker Village

Saturday, August 29th from 12-4pm, the Village invites friends and families to visit the new Bee House exhibition and enjoy an afternoon of talks, tours, and demonstrations centered around bees and agriculture. Thanks to sponsorship provided by Grappone Automotive Group, the event, admissions, and tours are free for the day.

Sanborn Mills Farm will have oxen teams on site for traditional farming demonstrations. The University of New Hampshire Extension will give talks on native plants and pollinators, and their Master Gardener and Resource Stewards will lead garden tours. McCormack’s Bee Farm will display an observation beehive and sell honey and hive products. Other activities include a children’s story time and crafts from Elkins Public Library and a printing experience from the Village’s print shop partner FLDWTRS Press.

Additional market vendors will include White Rock Farm, North Family Farm, Schrock Farm, Black Olive Pottery Studio, Kathie Fife, as well as additional produce available from Sanborn Mills Farm.

Hot Rod Grill and Patti’s Pies Pizza will be serving food, and Ice Cream Social made a special batch of honeycomb ice cream. Cathedral Ledge Distillery and Hermit Woods Winery will be on hand to sell their products, along with a beer garden serving alcohol to adults 21+ with proper identification.