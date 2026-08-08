Bedford NH Online Estate Auction - 171 Lots

Bidding is open for a 171-lot Bedford online estate auction featuring art, vintage treasures, Minton and other fine china, furniture, vinyl records, decor, collectibles, and household finds. Lots begin closing Wednesday, August 12 at 8:00 PM. Local pickup is Friday, August 14 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM in Bedford. Exact pickup details are provided only to winning bidders. Browse the catalog and bid through ESBJ Auctions.