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Bedford NH Online Estate Auction - 171 Lots

Bedford NH Online Estate Auction - 171 Lots

Bidding is open for a 171-lot Bedford online estate auction featuring art, vintage treasures, Minton and other fine china, furniture, vinyl records, decor, collectibles, and household finds. Lots begin closing Wednesday, August 12 at 8:00 PM. Local pickup is Friday, August 14 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM in Bedford. Exact pickup details are provided only to winning bidders. Browse the catalog and bid through ESBJ Auctions.

Online Auction - Bedford, NH
$1 starting bids
12:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Aug 12, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Estate Sales by Jesod LLC
603-255-5737
info@estatesalesbyjesod.com
https://auctions.estatesalesbyjesod.com/
Online Auction - Bedford, NH
603-255-5737
info@estatesalesbyjesod.com
https://auctions.estatesalesbyjesod.com/

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