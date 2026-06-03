Bedazzled Books

Grab a friend, pick a book, and spend two hours making something absolutely spectacular. No experience needed — just show up ready to sparkle. ✨

You'll transform a book into a one-of-a-kind bedazzled masterpiece using all the gems and good vibes we provide. It's the most fun you'll have on a Friday night, guaranteed.

⚡ Only 10 seats — this one will fill up.

📚 What you'll do Transform a book into a sparkling, one-of-a-kind piece — no experience needed, seriously.

🎟 What's included

All materials including gems, glues and tools

Step-by-step instruction

Good company and a seriously fun night out

👉 Bring your own book or grab one at the shop

📍 Bound Together — 95 W Pearl St, Nashua, NH 03060

✨ This is perfect for you if...

You've been looking for an excuse to do something fun and creative

You have a friend who would absolutely love this

You're a book lover who wants to make something beautiful

You just need a great night out