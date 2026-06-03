© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Bedazzled Books

Bedazzled Books

Grab a friend, pick a book, and spend two hours making something absolutely spectacular. No experience needed — just show up ready to sparkle. ✨

You'll transform a book into a one-of-a-kind bedazzled masterpiece using all the gems and good vibes we provide. It's the most fun you'll have on a Friday night, guaranteed.

⚡ Only 10 seats — this one will fill up.

📚 What you'll do Transform a book into a sparkling, one-of-a-kind piece — no experience needed, seriously.

🎟 What's included

All materials including gems, glues and tools

Step-by-step instruction

Good company and a seriously fun night out

👉 Bring your own book or grab one at the shop

📍 Bound Together — 95 W Pearl St, Nashua, NH 03060

✨ This is perfect for you if...

You've been looking for an excuse to do something fun and creative

You have a friend who would absolutely love this

You're a book lover who wants to make something beautiful

You just need a great night out

Bound Together
$40
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Slow Craft LLC
(508) 318-8530
hello@slowcraftco.com
www.slowcraftco.com

Artist Group Info

cynknits@gmail.com
Bound Together
95 W Pearl St
Nashua, New Hampshire 03060
(603) 595-0023
boundtogethernh@gmail.com
https://boundtogethernh.com/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.