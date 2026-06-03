Bedazzled Books
Bedazzled Books
Grab a friend, pick a book, and spend two hours making something absolutely spectacular. No experience needed — just show up ready to sparkle. ✨
You'll transform a book into a one-of-a-kind bedazzled masterpiece using all the gems and good vibes we provide. It's the most fun you'll have on a Friday night, guaranteed.
⚡ Only 10 seats — this one will fill up.
📚 What you'll do Transform a book into a sparkling, one-of-a-kind piece — no experience needed, seriously.
🎟 What's included
All materials including gems, glues and tools
Step-by-step instruction
Good company and a seriously fun night out
👉 Bring your own book or grab one at the shop
📍 Bound Together — 95 W Pearl St, Nashua, NH 03060
✨ This is perfect for you if...
You've been looking for an excuse to do something fun and creative
You have a friend who would absolutely love this
You're a book lover who wants to make something beautiful
You just need a great night out