Beach Trinket Dish Fused Glass Art Workshop and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

"Designs that reflect your inner light."

Nancy from True Colors Glassworks is back with a new fused glass art workshop. Join us at Wine on Main for an evening of artistic creation and wine. This time, you'll make a beachy trinket dish (3 inch x 3 inch).

All supplies and information are provided. You just come and play with color! Nancy will guide you through the art and science of glasswork. Use frits (bits of glass) to create your own art. You'll be able to make and take home your own piece. A wine tasting with 4 wines from around the world and light snacks are included.

$55pp includes all materials, wine tasting, fun instruction, and light snacks. Limited to 20 people. 21+.