Beach Chair Yoga to Benefit Teen Scholarships

Discover the benefits of Chair Yoga—a supportive, accessible class designed for all ages, body types, and mobility levels. Whether you're looking to increase flexibility, reduce stress, improve circulation, or simply move with more ease, this class meets you where you are. Using the stability of a chair for seated and standing poses, you'll enjoy a safe, low impact practice that nurtures both body and mind.

Join us and experience the power of mindful movement—one breath at a time, while on the beach!

About our India Scholarships:

Yoga has the power to change lives—physically, mentally, and financially. But for many young people in India, the opportunity to pursue schooling is out of reach due to financial barriers. The Iron Cactus Scholarship is here to change that by providing scholarships to deserving students, giving them the tools they need to become certified yoga teachers and build sustainable careers that can support themselves and their families.

Your donation will directly fund Yoga Teacher Training scholarships for students who otherwise wouldn't have access to this life-changing education. The scholarship covers:

Tuition for Yoga Teacher Training: This includes the cost of certified training programs that prepare students to teach yoga professionally.

Training Materials: Providing yoga mats, books, uniforms, and other essential learning tools.

Nutritional Support: Ensuring students are nourished with healthy meals while they study and practice yoga.

Career Support: Offering guidance and connections to help graduates secure teaching jobs and become financially independent.