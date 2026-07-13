AWARENH'S 3rd Annual Putts for Paws Golf Tournament

AWARENH to expand in 2027 so tee off for a great cause!

Our affordable pet urgent care center to open on Manchester’s West Side!

Put your best swing forward at the 3rd Putts For Paws Golf Tourney – 7/13 in Nashua!

We just need two more foursomes to join us for this great day of fun, fundraising and community!



WHO: AWARENH

WHAT: 3rd Annual Putts for Paws Golf tournament to support new center expansion and current Hooksett clinic – still room for two foursomes and sponsors are still welcome!

WHERE: Tournament at Sky Meadow Country Club, 6 Mountain Laurels Drive, Nashua, N.H.

new pet urgent care center address TBA

WHEN: Golf tournament on Mon., July 13, 2026, with new center to open Jan. 2027

WHY: All golf tournament proceeds to help fund new Manchester West Side pet urgent care center

All our news and upcoming event in one place!

We announce one of the biggest steps forward in our organization's history: the opening of an Affordable Urgent Care Center in Manchester, scheduled to open in January 2027. The location will be conveniently located off of I-293 Exit 5 in the Granite Street area.

The new center will provide affordable urgent care services for pets with non-life threatening illnesses and injuries, as well as affordable euthanasia services, ensuring families have access to compassionate end of life care when it is needed most. We can’t wait to show you the plans for this center.

Our doors will be open to all pet owners because everyone deserves access to affordable veterinary care when they need it most.

This is more than a new building. It's an investment in our community, our pets, and the families who love them. Our goal is simple: We believe every family deserves access to affordable and important veterinary care, and we are proud to take another step toward making that a reality. Cost will never be the reason a pet goes without care.

This will be a separate facility from our original Hooksett clinic, dedicated exclusively to affordable urgent care and euthanasia services, allowing us to help even more pets and families while filling a critical need in our community.

Two locations: more great care for your pets at reasonable prices!

Our Hooksett clinic will continue its regular work providing low cost spay/neuter services, low- cost vaccine clinics, pet food assistance in our pet food pantry, and other community programs.

Since its opening, AWARENH has worked tirelessly to keep pets healthy and in loving homes. Thousands of pets have already benefited from our reasonably priced programs, and this expansion will allow us to reach even more families, increase access to affordable veterinary care, and make an even greater impact throughout New Hampshire.

We are incredibly excited about this next chapter for AWARENH and what it means for our community. We hear every day from families who are struggling to afford veterinary care. Too often, pet owners are forced to make heartbreaking decisions because the care their pet needs is simply out of reach financially. The new center is our response to that need.

“Too many families are forced to make heartbreaking decisions when their pet needs urgent medical care. Funds raised through Putts for Paws will help AWARE NH prepare New Hampshire’s first and only nonprofit Affordable Urgent Care Center for pets for its January 2027 opening. Together, we are creating a much-needed resource that will provide compassionate, affordable care and help keep pets with the families who love them.”

— Journey Ewell, Founder & President, AWARENH

Our 3rd Annual Putts for Paws Charity Golf Tournament – coming up fast!

All proceeds and every swing made from our upcoming 3rd Annual Putts for Paws Charity Golf Tournament on Mon., July 13, 2026, at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, N.H. will help us bring this new facility to reality. Each golfer, sponsor, raffle item, gift card, donation and silent auction item will play a direct role in helping us bring this important resource to pets and families throughout our community. See our website to register for a great day on the links. Plus: there will be a puppy kissing booth and Katherine Underwood, a huge animal lover, morning show co-anchor and host of Heart of New Hampshire at WMUR Channel 9, will be the master of ceremonies for the third year in a row!

We just need two more teams of four players to join us for this great day of fun, fundraising and community.

Our Sponsors:

Want to sponsor the tournament or donate a gift card, raffle item, or themed basket? There’s still a little time! We'd love your support! Every dollar raised will go directly toward preparing this new center for opening and helping us bring affordable urgent care and euthanasia services to the pets and families who need them most.

We are so grateful to our amazing and generous sponsors for our Golf Tournament:

· Presenting Sponsor: B Squared Construction

· Golf Ball Sponsor: Tito's

· Swag bag Sponsor: Cross Insurance

· Puppy Booth Sponsor: The Barking Dog, Hooksett

Contact us if you’d like to be a sponsor!

