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Autumn Amble with Alpacas at Havencroft

Autumn Amble with Alpacas at Havencroft

Havencroft was built to be a place where animals can simply be: safe, cared for, and allowed to move through the world at their own pace. For one autumn evening, we’re inviting you to do the same.

Drop in anytime between 4–8 p.m. Wander the sanctuary, visit the animals, pet a goat, have a lemonade, or find a quiet spot and stay awhile. Come early to explore in the afternoon light or linger through sunset. There’s nowhere you need to go and nothing in particular you need to do. Come be a free-range human for an evening.

A few things to know:

• Families are welcome. Children must remain with their parent or guardian at all times while on the property.

• Bring your own chair if you’d rather sit than wander. Find a comfortable spot, settle in, and enjoy the evening.

• Sunset is around 7 p.m. If you plan to stay afterward, come prepared for darkness and uneven ground. A flashlight or headlamp is a good idea.

• Bug spray is recommended. The swamp is lovely, but its smallest residents can be enthusiastic.

• Please leave dogs at home. For the safety and comfort of our sanctuary residents, we can’t welcome visiting dogs onto the property.

• Lemonade and other nonalcoholic drinks will be available.

• $5 suggested donation per person. Your donation supports the animals who call Havencroft home.

Stay for twenty minutes or stay until dark. Walk, sit, watch the animals, listen to the evening settle in, and take your time. However you spend it, we hope the Autumn Amble gives you a little room to simply be.

Havencroft Animal Sanctuary
$5 recommended donation per person. All proceeds go to Havencroft Animal Sanctuary (501(c)3
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Havencroft Animal Sanctuary
6176579171
hello@havencroft.org
https://www.havencroft.org/

Artist Group Info

ariele.sieling@gmail.com
Havencroft Animal Sanctuary
54 Crane Crossing Rd
Newton, New Hampshire 03858
6037703701
ariele.sieling@gmail.com
https://www.havencroft.org/

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