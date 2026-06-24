© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

Author Talk and Book Signing: Ty Gagne

Author Talk and Book Signing: Ty Gagne

Author, Ty Gagne will be returning to Wolfeboro for Coffee and Conversation at The Country Bookseller on Thursday, July 16th from 10:30-12:30.

Ty will take questions from attendees about his three books, Where You’ll Find Me, The Last Traverse, and The Lions of Winter.

New Hampshire native, Ty Gagne’s experiences in the White Mountains and his love of mountaineering literature played a significant role in his life. He credits his experiences in the White Mountains and his love of mountaineering literature for providing important lessons about decision-making, leadership, risk-taking, and humility. His professional work as chief executive officer of New Hampshire Public Risk Management Exchange and his role as a certified Wilderness First Responder have allowed him to put those lessons to use on an almost daily basis.

For more information or to reserve copies of any of Ty’s books, please call The Country Bookseller at (603) 569-6030.

The Country Bookseller
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Country Bookseller
(603)569-6030
books@thecountrybookseller.com
https://www.thecountrybookseller.com
The Country Bookseller
23a North Main St.
Wolfeboro, New Hampshire 03894
(603)569-6030
books@thecountrybookseller.com
http://thecountrybookseller.com

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.