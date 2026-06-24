Author Talk and Book Signing: Ty Gagne

Author, Ty Gagne will be returning to Wolfeboro for Coffee and Conversation at The Country Bookseller on Thursday, July 16th from 10:30-12:30.

Ty will take questions from attendees about his three books, Where You’ll Find Me, The Last Traverse, and The Lions of Winter.

New Hampshire native, Ty Gagne’s experiences in the White Mountains and his love of mountaineering literature played a significant role in his life. He credits his experiences in the White Mountains and his love of mountaineering literature for providing important lessons about decision-making, leadership, risk-taking, and humility. His professional work as chief executive officer of New Hampshire Public Risk Management Exchange and his role as a certified Wilderness First Responder have allowed him to put those lessons to use on an almost daily basis.

For more information or to reserve copies of any of Ty’s books, please call The Country Bookseller at (603) 569-6030.