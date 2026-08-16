Author Book Signing: Rebecca Eisenberg

Join Rebecca Eisenberg, Pastry Chef and Food Blogger as she launches her brand-new baking book: Small-Batch Breads: 50 Recipes for Loaves, Buns, and Flatbreads Made with One Cup of Flour.

Sit and chat with Rebecca and purchase your own copy of her new book and have it signed by the creator herself.

For more information or to preorder a copy of the book, call The Country Bookseller at 603-560-6030.