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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Author Book Signing: Rebecca Eisenberg

Author Book Signing: Rebecca Eisenberg

Join Rebecca Eisenberg, Pastry Chef and Food Blogger as she launches her brand-new baking book: Small-Batch Breads: 50 Recipes for Loaves, Buns, and Flatbreads Made with One Cup of Flour.

Sit and chat with Rebecca and purchase your own copy of her new book and have it signed by the creator herself.

For more information or to preorder a copy of the book, call The Country Bookseller at 603-560-6030.

The Country Bookseller
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

Rebecca Eisenberg
https://thepracticalkitchen.com/
The Country Bookseller
23a North Main St.
Wolfeboro, New Hampshire 03894
(603)569-6030
books@thecountrybookseller.com
http://thecountrybookseller.com

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