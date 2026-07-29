Atlantic Grill Music by the Sea Grand Finale with Entrain

Get ready to enjoy an unforgettable summer of music and community spirit at the Atlantic Grill Music by the Sea concert series, hosted by Seacoast Science Center! Each Thursday evening in July, the Center will come alive with the sounds of live music against the stunning backdrop of the ocean in Odiorne Point State Park. As our largest fundraiser of the year, this annual concert series promises an eclectic mix of talented artists that will captivate audiences, all while helping to further our mission to inspire the conservation of our Blue Planet.

Our Thursday evening summer concert series brings some of New England's favorite bands to the stage, but you can enjoy so much more than music! Our seaside tent has plenty of room for groovin' to the tunes! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and pack a picnic or purchase food on site from our vendors (vendors subject to change and will be announced on social media the day of the show). Our famous adult beverage garden will also offer beer, hard seltzer and wine, and our annual Music by the Sea raffle will be open, with the opportunity to win fun local prizes and experiences!

A Music by the Sea Grand Finale: we'll host a GRAND FINALE on Thursday, July 30th, featuring New England favorites, Entrain! This evening will be dedicated to supporting the Center's aquariums, exhibits, and life support systems for the Center's animals, ensuring that they continue to inspire visitors about the wonders of our coastal home.

The finale concert will host special vendors offering food for purchase, including:

–Bees and Thank You (Boston, MA) with gourmet grilled cheese

–Swell Oyster Company (Hampton, NH) with lobster rolls and oysters

–Ohana Kitchen (Portsmouth, NH) with poke bowls

–Pressed for Time (Derry, NH) with concert staples

–Whoopie Wagon (Topsfield, MA) with sweet treats

There will also be a special finale raffle, adding more fun to the evening. This raffle will feature the opportunity to take home fine wines, craft ciders, and spirits. Tickets will be sold during the concert, must be 21+ to participate. Our adult beverage garden will also be open serving Stoneface Brewing Co., Seacoast Seltzer, a selection of wine, and a signature cocktail created by Atlantic Grill for the evening.

We hope you'll join us for an experience that combines the beauty of music, the magic of the sea, and the joy of giving back. Don't miss out on this annual Seacoast tradition by the seaside!

As always, at each concert, you will be able to enjoy the Center's exhibits throughout the evening.

Please remember you may not bring alcohol or dogs into the Park or the concert grounds.

All concerts are 6-8:30pm; the gates open at 5pm.

