Ask the Experts: Understanding Cyanobacteria

What are cyanobacteria, why do harmful blooms occur, and what do they mean for lake health, recreation, and drinking water? Join us for Ask the Experts, an interactive panel discussion designed to answer your questions about one of New Hampshire’s most pressing water quality issues.

Harmful cyanobacteria blooms are increasing in lakes and ponds across the state, driven by environmental changes and pollution. At this timely program, leading experts will break down the science behind these blooms and explain how communities are responding. You’ll learn what cyanobacteria are, why blooms form, how they are monitored, and what they mean for lake health, recreation, and public safety.

This is your opportunity to ask questions directly to the people who study, track, and work to protect our waters. Bring your concerns, your curiosity, and your experiences.

Featured speakers include Amy Smagula, Chief Aquatic Scientist at the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and Director of the Jody Connor Limnology Center, and Andrea LaMoreaux, President and Policy Advocate at NH LAKES.

Whether you live on the lake, enjoy time on the water, or are simply curious about freshwater ecology, you will leave with practical knowledge and a clearer understanding of how we can help safeguard our lakes.