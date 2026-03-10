PORTSMOUTH – “As Time Goes By,” opening at the Players Ring on Sept. 18, is the theatre’s premier production for its 2026-27 Mainstage Season. Written by G. Matthew Gaskell and directed by Jamie Bradley, the play is about time travel, comedy and heart.

Sept. 18 through Oct. 11. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

