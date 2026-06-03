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ArtsCinema Series Music: In Search of Haydn

ArtsCinema Series Music: In Search of Haydn

IN SEARCH OF HAYDN In this eagerly-awaited documentary, Phil Grabsky’s biographical account of Haydn’s life is a visual and aural extravaganza, including breath-taking performances by some of the world’s most celebrated musicians. Following his award winning documentaries, In Search of Mozart and In Search of Beethoven, Phil Grabsky continues the series with In Search of Haydn. Director Phil Grabsky follows the same format of presenting the composer’s biography and music chronologically. Through intimate and revealing interviews with experts and detailed extracts from Haydn’s personal recollections, the audience gains tremendous insight not only into Haydn’s music but an appreciation of the artist himself. The emphasis of the film, as with the previous films, is on the performance – and interpretation – of Haydn’s music, with performances from the world’s greatest musicians and orchestras.

The Park Theatre
$18
01:30 PM - 03:10 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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