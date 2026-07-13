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ArtsCinema Series: I, Claude Monet

ArtsCinema Series: I, Claude Monet

From award-winning director Phil Grabsky comes this fresh new look at Monet – possibly the world’s favourite artist – through his own words.

Using letters and other private writings I, Claude Monet reveals new insight into the man who painted Impression, Sunrise, the picture that gave birth to impressionism, and who became perhaps the most influential artist of the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Monet’s life is a gripping tale about a man who, behind his sun-dazzled canvases, suffered from feelings of depression, loneliness, even suicide. However, as his art developed and his love of gardening led to the glories of his Giverny garden, his humour, insight and love of life are revealed. Told through Monet’s own words and shot on location at the very spots he painted, the film features his most loved paintings in an unforgettable, immersive art experience.

Directed by Phil Grabsky

The Park Theatre
$18
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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