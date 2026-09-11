Artifact Speed Dating: Canterbury Shaker History in 10 Objects (a We Want More History! event)

What do the historic objects made and used by the Canterbury Shakers tell us about this religious communal society? What may we learn from the materials they chose, forms they created, and goods they purchased? Join Curator of Research and Collections Shirley Wajda for a quick-paced and interactive program featuring 10 artifacts representing 200 years of Shaker life. Program takes place in Hubbard Building Gallery.

This program is part of We Want More History!, a national day of history programming connecting communities through place and storytelling. Learn more at https://www.wewantmorehistory.org/.

