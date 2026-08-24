ARTiculate Playreading Series: Anthropology by Lauren Gunderson

Hear the play, see the art, talk about it.

Hear new or rarely produced plays by contemporary playwrights that relate to the current exhibitions at 3S Artspace. After the playreading, stay for a facilitated conversation which includes a guided tour of the work on view in the Gallery.

“The ARTiculate Playreading Series provides an amazing opportunity to take a deep dive into the text of a play. With all the production elements (costumes, sets, lighting, etc) stripped away, the words and our imaginations become the focus and the virtuosity of the actors takes center stage.” - Audience member

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About the play, Anthropology:I have no answers. I have nothing but rage and sorrow. And so yes I built you because this is what I do. And honestly it's not that hard, you're basically a chatbot.

Merril is one of Silicon Valley’s leading software engineers, but her life disintegrates when her younger sister Angie vanishes on her way home from college. A year later, when the police have long abandoned their search, Merril assembles all the digital material Angie has left behind and sets about building herself a digital simulation of her sister. The resultant ‘virtual Angie’ offers her some solace – until, that is, it starts to reveal new details about the real Angie's disappearance…

A moving exploration of the intersection of family, technology, and legacy, Anthropology is the timely new play from award-winning playwright, Lauren Gunderson.

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Gallery exhibits overview:

These exhibitions spark conversation about technology, AI, and the enduring value of touch and process — while filling the Gallery with work that is both immersive and thought-provoking. Visitors will move between Elsie’s fluid, AI-informed landscapes and Mina’s tactile, hand-wrought forms, encountering two very different but deeply resonant explorations of contemporary lifeReadings of plays by contemporary playwrights that relate to our current exhibitions, followed by a tour of the Gallery exhibitions, Between lines and breath (works by Mina Kim), and the drop falls (works by Elsie Kagan).

Mina Kim's artwork is featured in the promotional image for this event.

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Themes explored: tech, creation, time, cyclical processes, limits of representation, AI, emotion, physical vs virtual, grief and recovery