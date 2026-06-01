ArtHub turns ONE! Celebrate with us!

Who: ArtHub of Nashua Area Artists Association

What: First anniversary reception in its Main Street location! Free and open to all! There will be cake and refreshments! There will be entertainment - music and more! Raffles! Scavenger Hunt! Viewer's Choice awards! Meet the Artists and Artisans!

Where: 98 Main Street, Nashua, N.H.

When: Sat., June 6 - 2-6 p.m.=

Why: To celebrate the arts, our artists and the wonderful gallery in this terrific space!

--------------------

ArtHub, the art gallery of Nashua Area Artists Association, is celebrating one year in its 98 Main Street, Nashua location in the heart of downtown. It is chock full of colorful artwork of all media, from ceramics and glass to wooden pieces, metal sculptures and quilts, paintings to jewelry and handmade purses.

The gallery has been in several locations over the years, including at 30 Temple Street and on West Pearl Street, but this is the first time they've been in such a prominent spot. The gallery has been participating in many downtown activities with Great American Downtown.

ArtHub holds many regular workshops (some of which are free or nominal cost and some include supplies) and demonstrations, exhibits and receptions.

Workshops are eclectic and are held at the gallery, including but not limited to: glass fusing, sewing and quilting, painting, and even creating Indian folk art pieces.

Artists interested in having their work in the gallery do not have to be a member of NAAA in order to show your work, and they are always happy to see new faces and work.

The NAAA also provides programs and workshops as well as scholarships and competitions for students.

NAAA members also come together to create art pieces for the purpose of fundraising for a variety of causes in the area. Just some weeks ago a wonderful array of baby quilts were created at the gallery for the United Way of Greater Nashua, for their annual Baby Shower and other events for new parents.

