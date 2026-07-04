Join us for a special celebration of nature, art, and community at New Hampshire Audubon’s Massabesic Center! This family-friendly gathering will feature local artists and delicious food truck eats from Cali Arepa. Discover the magic where art meets nature during this free event as you stroll at your own self-guided pace through our fully accessible scenic grounds. Original, local artworks will be thoughtfully placed throughout the gardens and along the All Persons Trail to complement the natural ambience of our sanctuary.

An eclectic mix of artwork will be available for viewing, with some pieces available for purchase. Proceeds from art sales support NH Audubon’s conservation mission to protect New Hampshire’s natural environment for wildlife and for people.

A guided tour with our garden team will take place from 10am-11am. No registration required; just arrive with your walking shoes on, with a bit of sunscreen and insect repellent.

Bathrooms and drinking fountains are available indoors, along with access to our Nature Lab and our indoor art exhibit showcasing creative art works from our Nature Day Camp youth.

This event will be held rain or shine; but we may limit outdoor activity in the event of severe weather.

RSVPs are appreciated to help us gauge attendance: https://nhaudubon.org/art-walk-in-the-garden-2026/