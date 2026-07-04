© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Art Walk in the Garden

Art Walk in the Garden

Join us for a special celebration of nature, art, and community at New Hampshire Audubon’s Massabesic Center! This family-friendly gathering will feature local artists and delicious food truck eats from Cali Arepa. Discover the magic where art meets nature during this free event as you stroll at your own self-guided pace through our fully accessible scenic grounds. Original, local artworks will be thoughtfully placed throughout the gardens and along the All Persons Trail to complement the natural ambience of our sanctuary.

An eclectic mix of artwork will be available for viewing, with some pieces available for purchase. Proceeds from art sales support NH Audubon’s conservation mission to protect New Hampshire’s natural environment for wildlife and for people.

A guided tour with our garden team will take place from 10am-11am. No registration required; just arrive with your walking shoes on, with a bit of sunscreen and insect repellent.

Bathrooms and drinking fountains are available indoors, along with access to our Nature Lab and our indoor art exhibit showcasing creative art works from our Nature Day Camp youth.

This event will be held rain or shine; but we may limit outdoor activity in the event of severe weather.

RSVPs are appreciated to help us gauge attendance: https://nhaudubon.org/art-walk-in-the-garden-2026/

Massabesic Audubon Center - NH Audubon
Free
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Massabesic Audubon Center - NH Audubon
26 Audubon Way
Auburn, New Hampshire 03032
603-224-9909
mac@nhaudubon.org
https://nhaudubon.org/events/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.