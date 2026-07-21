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Art & Poetry: Dwelling Places

Art & Poetry: Dwelling Places

Art & Poetry: Dwelling Places
On view: August 7th - September 5th

Public Opening Reception: August 13th, 5:30-7:30 pm in the Kimball Jenkins Mansion

A collaboration between the Percheron Poets and Kimball Jenkins. Percheron Poets are a community-based writing group based in central New Hampshire. The group started after participating in poetry classes at the Twiggs Gallery. Poets gather monthly at Kimball Jenkins to share their work; host workshops and public readings; and help each other grow as writers.

Kimball Jenkins
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Kimball Jenkins
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com
www.kimballjenkins.com
Kimball Jenkins
266 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com
www.kimballjenkins.com

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