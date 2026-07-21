Art & Poetry: Dwelling Places

On view: August 7th - September 5th

Public Opening Reception: August 13th, 5:30-7:30 pm in the Kimball Jenkins Mansion

A collaboration between the Percheron Poets and Kimball Jenkins. Percheron Poets are a community-based writing group based in central New Hampshire. The group started after participating in poetry classes at the Twiggs Gallery. Poets gather monthly at Kimball Jenkins to share their work; host workshops and public readings; and help each other grow as writers.

