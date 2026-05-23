ARRIVAL from Sweden - The Music of ABBA
ARRIVAL from Sweden - The Music of ABBA
Founded by Vicky Zetterberg in 1995 in Gothenburg, Sweden, it very soon became one of the world’s most popular and best-selling ABBA show bands. Since its start in 1995, the band has toured in over 70 countries, done 82 successful USA tours, and has appeared in several TV and radio shows all over the world. Selling out arenas that seat up to 50,000 people.
Concerts in the Clouds at Castle in the Clouds
$49-$174
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Great Waters Summer Concerts
6035697710
info@greatwaters.org
Concerts in the Clouds at Castle in the Clouds
483 Ossipee Park RdMoultonborough, New Hampshire 03254
6035697710
tickets@greatwaters.org