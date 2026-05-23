ARRIVAL from Sweden - The Music of ABBA

Founded by Vicky Zetterberg in 1995 in Gothenburg, Sweden, it very soon became one of the world’s most popular and best-selling ABBA show bands. Since its start in 1995, the band has toured in over 70 countries, done 82 successful USA tours, and has appeared in several TV and radio shows all over the world. Selling out arenas that seat up to 50,000 people.