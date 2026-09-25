Area Choir Singer Recruitment

We are inviting singers to bring in the Christmas season in song! Whether you have sung with a choir before or have any church affiliation, The Area Choir is for all who love music. No previous experience needed.

The Choir rehearses Sundays from 4:00-6:30 PM, beginning October 18. Rehearsals are held at South Congregational Church, 20 Church Street in Newport, NH. For questions or online registration email TheAreaChoir@gmail.com, visit The Area Choir Facebook page or call 603-848-8848.

