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Area Choir Singer Recruitment

Area Choir Singer Recruitment

We are inviting singers to bring in the Christmas season in song! Whether you have sung with a choir before or have any church affiliation, The Area Choir is for all who love music. No previous experience needed.
The Choir rehearses Sundays from 4:00-6:30 PM, beginning October 18. Rehearsals are held at South Congregational Church, 20 Church Street in Newport, NH. For questions or online registration email TheAreaChoir@gmail.com, visit The Area Choir Facebook page or call 603-848-8848.

The Area Choir
Every week through Dec 20, 2026.
Sunday: 04:00 PM - 06:30 PM

Event Supported By

The Area Choir
TheAreaChoir@gmail.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064466813192
The Area Choir
South Congregational Church, 20 Church Street
Newport, New Hampshire 03773
603-848-8848
TheAreaChoir@gmail.com

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