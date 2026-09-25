Aquanett - 80s Rock

Making their return, this legendary 80s rock band is set to light up the stage once again.

This high-energy, live-on-stage band will take you on a fun, nostalgic romp through the greatest rock hits of the 1980s—featuring the music of Def Leppard, Guns n’ Roses, Whitesnake, Poison, Mötley Crüe, and Bon Jovi.

AQUANETT has been labeled New England’s most authentic tribute to the 80s. Their look, authentic sound, and dedication to their fans have been keeping people coming out again and again for over a decade. The AQUANETT experience is anchored by the sound of 80s rock bands like Bon Jovi and Whitesnake. Imagine… Hollywood… the Sunset Strip … when bands like Mötley Crüe and Guns n’ Roses ruled the world. This is the scene AQUANETT re-creates night after night with a complement of lights, special effects, and the full production of an 80s rock concert. It’s wild, flashy, and full of decadence. It’s the sound, the clothes, and of course, the hair… but most of all, it’s pure fun. Seeing is believing—but know that AQUANETT is truly an experience unlike anything you have seen before… or at least since 1991!

If you like to stand up and dance, consider General Admission. This is a standing area on the dance floor with no seats but tables to rest your drinks on.

TICKET OPTIONS:

The venue is set with high and low top tables with seats and a General Admission Standing Only area. We have 2 options for ticket purchases:

•If you would like a table, click the table, it will show you how many seats it holds. Tables can be purchased with 2-6 seats based on availability. These are limited and sell quickly.

•If you would like a Standing Only - no seat, click General Admission - Standing.

Bar and Doors open at 7:00PM, show starts at 8:00PM

If you need assistance ordering your tickets, you can call 603-519-7506