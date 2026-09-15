Apple Hill String Quartet Concert

The internationally acclaimed Apple Hill String Quartet returns to the Upper Valley Music Center on Saturday, October 17. Including works by award-winning Swedish composer Andrea Tarrodi, a world premiere by Broadway artist Cenovia Cummins (whose music can be heard in the hit Nora Ephron film Julie & Julia), a nod to the popular Studio Ghibli film music of Joe Hisaishi arranged by AHSQ violinist Jesse MacDonald, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s timeless classic String Quartet in A Major Op. 18 No. 5, this is a concert you won’t want to miss! Tell your friends!

Called “dashing and extraordinary” by The Strad Magazine, the Apple Hill String Quartet are the Artistic Directors and resident musicians at the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music, winner of the CMAcclaim award from Chamber Music America. The Quartet serves as the Music Directors for Apple Hill’s Summer Chamber Music Workshop in Nelson, New Hampshire, known for cultivating connection among people of diverse backgrounds, cultures, and ages through its guiding philosophy, Playing for Peace.

During the regular concert season, the Quartet performs concerts and conducts educational residencies locally in New Hampshire, nationally in major U.S. cities, and internationally around the globe. The Quartet’s eclectic and dynamic concert programs reflect the diversity of Apple Hill: pieces amplifying new voices in classical music; compositions from places representing the Quartet’s global travels and the summer workshop community; and music from the historic canon and new commissions, especially from renowned alumni.