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Angelz Fury 80s Rock Concert

Angelz Fury 80s Rock Concert

Angelz Fury is an 80s metal tribute band fronted by powerhouse vocalist Tina Valenti (formerly of the band Aquanett), delivering big hooks, loud guitars, and arena-style energy to rock clubs, festivals, casinos, and private events across New England.

"Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.” That ancient wisdom from Plato is the heartbeat of Angelz Fury, a New England–based tribute band dedicated to bringing arena-sized anthems back to life for a new generation of headbangers and diehards alike. Every show is a loud, unapologetic love letter to the decade when guitars ruled the airwaves, hairspray was a superpower, and metal was more than music—it was a lifestyle.

Doors Open at 7 pm - Show Starts at 8 pm

Lakeport Opera House
$12
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lakeport Opera House
6035197506
info@lakeportopera.com
www.lakeportopera.com

Artist Group Info

Angelz Fury
info@lakeportopera.com
Lakeport Opera House
781 Union Ave
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
https://lakeportopera.com/

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