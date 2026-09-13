Angelz Fury 80s Rock Concert
Angelz Fury 80s Rock Concert
Angelz Fury is an 80s metal tribute band fronted by powerhouse vocalist Tina Valenti (formerly of the band Aquanett), delivering big hooks, loud guitars, and arena-style energy to rock clubs, festivals, casinos, and private events across New England.
"Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.” That ancient wisdom from Plato is the heartbeat of Angelz Fury, a New England–based tribute band dedicated to bringing arena-sized anthems back to life for a new generation of headbangers and diehards alike. Every show is a loud, unapologetic love letter to the decade when guitars ruled the airwaves, hairspray was a superpower, and metal was more than music—it was a lifestyle.
Doors Open at 7 pm - Show Starts at 8 pm