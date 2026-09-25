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Angelz Fury-80's Rock

Angelz Fury-80's Rock

Angelz Fury is an award-winning ’80s metal tribute band fronted by powerhouse vocalist Tina Valenti (formerly of the band Aquanett), delivering big hooks, loud guitars, soaring vocals, and arena-sized energy to stages across New England.

Fresh off two wins at the Pulse Worcester Music Awards, including Best Metal Band for Angelz Fury and Best Female Vocalist for Tina Valenti, the band is bringing the fury to the Lakeport Opera House.

Angelz Fury is a loud, unapologetic celebration of the decade when guitars ruled the airwaves, hairspray was a superpower, and metal wasn’t just music, it was a lifestyle. From the anthems you know by heart to deep cuts for the diehards, every show is built to feel like an ’80s arena rock concert turned loose in the room.

Doors and Bar Open at 7 pm - Show Starts at 8 pm

If you need assistance ordering your tickets, call (800) 514-3849!

Lakeport Opera House
Tickets start at $15
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 9 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lakeport Opera House
6035197506
info@lakeportopera.com
www.lakeportopera.com

Artist Group Info

Angelz Fury
Lakeport Opera House
781 Union Ave
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
https://lakeportopera.com/

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