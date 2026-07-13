Andi Fawcett and Friends ft. After Dark, Doubting Gravity and Skosh

On Friday, August 22, The Porthole turns up the volume for a special edition of Andi Fawcett + Friends celebrating 30 years of Andi Fawcett in live music. This will be a full-scale production with stage, sound, and lights, bringing together band members from Andi's past, present, and future projects for one unforgettable night. And as if that wasn't enough, the one and only SKOSH will make their Porthole debut. Come celebrate the music, the memories, and the career of one of Maine's most beloved live performers.