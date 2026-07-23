An Evening With Portland Ballet

3S Artspace is thrilled to welcome Portland Ballet for a dynamic, multi-part performance bringing audiences up close to the power, creativity, and beauty of contemporary ballet. Come spend your evening with us immersed in dance! Spanning the Gallery and Performance Space, the works in this program explore themes of determination, duality, and the forces that shape us, including reimagined choreography rooted in the legacy of modern dance pioneer Isadora Duncan.

This special evening also includes small-plate bites and a cash bar. Following the performance, attendees are invited to a brief Q&A with the dancers, Executive Director, and choreographers.

Whether you already love dance or your interest is piqued for the first time, this event is not to be missed. Join us!

Please note: A portion of this event takes place in the Gallery and is standing. If you would prefer seating, we are happy to accommodate your request. The remainder of the event is fully seated.

Featured works:

Excerpt from Impetus

Antithesis

Four Seasons