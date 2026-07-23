© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

An Evening With Portland Ballet

An Evening With Portland Ballet

3S Artspace is thrilled to welcome Portland Ballet for a dynamic, multi-part performance bringing audiences up close to the power, creativity, and beauty of contemporary ballet. Come spend your evening with us immersed in dance! Spanning the Gallery and Performance Space, the works in this program explore themes of determination, duality, and the forces that shape us, including reimagined choreography rooted in the legacy of modern dance pioneer Isadora Duncan.

This special evening also includes small-plate bites and a cash bar. Following the performance, attendees are invited to a brief Q&A with the dancers, Executive Director, and choreographers.

Whether you already love dance or your interest is piqued for the first time, this event is not to be missed. Join us!

Please note: A portion of this event takes place in the Gallery and is standing. If you would prefer seating, we are happy to accommodate your request. The remainder of the event is fully seated.

Featured works:

Excerpt from Impetus
Antithesis
Four Seasons

3S Artspace
$30 - $45
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

3S Artspace
(603) 766-3330
info@3sarts.org
http://www.3sarts.org
3S Artspace
319 Vaughan Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
(603) 766-3330
info@3sarts.org
http://www.3sarts.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.