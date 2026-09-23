An Evening of Mediumship with Elizabeth Robidoux

Join the Friends of the Griffin Free Public Library for a heartfelt and inspiring evening of spiritual connection with local medium Elizabeth Robidoux, who has been immersed in the study of psychic development and mediumship since 2014.

This special in-person event offers a unique opportunity to experience messages from loved ones who have passed—reminding us that they are never truly gone, but just a thought and a smile away. While individual readings are not guaranteed, many attendees find that the messages shared resonate on a personal level and bring a sense of peace and comfort.

Cost: $35 per person (Pre-registration and prepayment required)

Payment by cash or check made out to Friends of the Griffin Free Public Library

To register contact Marie Sullivan at marie.sullivan742@comcast.net

Space is limited, so reserve your spot early!