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An Evening of Beatles Music with THE WALRUS | River House Restaurant Concert Series

An Evening of Beatles Music with THE WALRUS | River House Restaurant Concert Series

✨ Spencer and The Walrus is coming back to the Prescott Park!

Festival favorites are BACK and we couldn't be happier. Portland, Maine's beloved Beatles tribute band The Walrus brings the full magic of the Fab Four's music to the Wilcox Main Stage, played with heart, skill, and zero gimmicks. No wigs. No accents. Just the greatest songbook in rock history, performed by some of the best musicians in New England. A night for all ages, truly 0 to 100.
AN EVENING OF BEATLES MUSIC WITH THE WALRUS in The River House Concert Series on the Wilcox Main Stage

📍 Prescott Park Arts Festival, Portsmouth NH
📅 Monday, June 29 at 7PM
🫶 Recommended Donation
No reservations required to attend, but grab one and have your spot waiting for you!

Prescott Park Arts Festival
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

THE WALRUS
Prescott Park Arts Festival
105 Marcy Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
https://www.prescottpark.org/?gad_source=1&amp;gclid=CjwKCAjwgdayBhBQEiwAXhMxthHQ1JsOSJDt3Q7MbyogIR2wnWTAfPUVN8O_PLlLg_i4YjuoHMr7ohoCv4UQAvD_BwE

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