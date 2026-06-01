An Evening of Beatles Music with THE WALRUS | River House Restaurant Concert Series

✨ Spencer and The Walrus is coming back to the Prescott Park!

Festival favorites are BACK and we couldn't be happier. Portland, Maine's beloved Beatles tribute band The Walrus brings the full magic of the Fab Four's music to the Wilcox Main Stage, played with heart, skill, and zero gimmicks. No wigs. No accents. Just the greatest songbook in rock history, performed by some of the best musicians in New England. A night for all ages, truly 0 to 100.

AN EVENING OF BEATLES MUSIC WITH THE WALRUS in The River House Concert Series on the Wilcox Main Stage

📍 Prescott Park Arts Festival, Portsmouth NH

📅 Monday, June 29 at 7PM

🫶 Recommended Donation

No reservations required to attend, but grab one and have your spot waiting for you!