America 250 Book Discussion: Fault Lines in Our Constitution

Join Indivisible St. Johnsbury and the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum for a timely and engaging discussion of Fault Lines in Our Constitution by C. and S. Levinson. Explore the enduring tensions embedded in our nation’s founding document and how they continue to shape today’s political and civic landscape. This program invites community members to reflect on democracy, history, and civic responsibility through thoughtful dialogue and shared insight.

Copies of this book come in text and graphic novel formats. Limited copies will be available to read before the discussion.

For more information, contact Megan Robinson at mrobinson@stjathenaeum.org or 802-748-8291.

This event is free, ADA accessible, and open to the public.

