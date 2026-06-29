Amazing Animals Exhibit

An exhibit celebrating the beauty and diversity of the Animal Kingdom, as depicted in 2-D and 3-D artworks

July 24 -August 22, 2026

Opening reception -

Friday, July 24 - 5:30-7:30 pm

Gallery hours

Tues-Sat - 10:00-6:00

above,clockwise from top left: works by Krista Licata, Mary Conrad, Marta Dansie, A.S. McGuffin, Leslie Roth, and Pat Macri

From our wild neighbors to our domesticated friends, we humans have lived alongside other animals for millennia. They've been a beloved subject of artists since the earliest cave paintings. This exhibit features work by local artists, who have created depictions of their favorite (non-human) Animals, inspired by pets, livestock, wildlife, or their imaginations. Celebrate the diversity, beauty, and fragility of the Animal Kingdom!