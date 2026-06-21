Alton Old Home Day Parade 2026

Alton's Old Home Day Parade

August 8, 2026 at 11:30 AM

Hosted by the Alton Business Association

This year's theme is Hometown USA: 250 Years Strong.

Grab a spot along the route and take in the whole show. The parade steps off from Alton Central School, winds past Mill Pond, down Route 11, and finishes in Alton Bay.

Watch the floats, cheer on the marchers, and catch the fire trucks at Mill Pond as they join the lineup. The whole route is worth the trip.

Today, Alton Bay is the destination! After the parade, stick around for the craft fair, the NH Boat Museum Alton Bay Boat Show, and live music in the evening courtesy of Alton Parks and Recreation.

Want to be part of the parade itself? Everyone is welcome. Build a float, drive a classic vehicle, or walk with your family, friends, or organization. Participation is free.