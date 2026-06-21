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Alice Peacock and Tim Easton

Alice Peacock and Tim Easton

Singer-songwriter Alice Peacock has released a total of five albums. Known for “Bliss,” a duet featuring John Mayer, Ms. Peacock’s songs have been featured in many movies, television, and radio shows. Her most recent album, Minnesota, produced by Phil Madeira in Nashville is described by No Depression Magazine as “stunningly beautiful” and “an entrancing album.”
Tim Easton is celebrating the release of his latest album, "fIREHORSE'. This album was written mostly underneath a painting of a red horse that his Sister Susan Easton Burn painted.

The Music Hall Lounge
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

http://www.alicepeacock.como
The Music Hall Lounge
131 Congress Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801

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