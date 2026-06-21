Alice Peacock
Alice Peacock
Singer-songwriter Alice Peacock has released a total of five albums. Known for “Bliss,” a duet featuring John Mayer, Ms. Peacock’s songs have been featured in many movies, television, and radio shows. Her most recent album, Minnesota, produced by Phil Madeira in Nashville is described by No Depression Magazine as “stunningly beautiful” and “an entrancing album.”
The Farmstand
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
The Farmstand
1118 Page Hill RdChocorua, New Hampshire 03817
603-323-6169