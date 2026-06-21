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Alice Peacock

Alice Peacock

Singer-songwriter Alice Peacock has released a total of five albums. Known for “Bliss,” a duet featuring John Mayer, Ms. Peacock’s songs have been featured in many movies, television, and radio shows. Her most recent album, Minnesota, produced by Phil Madeira in Nashville is described by No Depression Magazine as “stunningly beautiful” and “an entrancing album.”

The Farmstand
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
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Artist Group Info

http://www.alicepeacock.com
The Farmstand
1118 Page Hill Rd
Chocorua, New Hampshire 03817
603-323-6169
http://www.thefarmstand.net

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