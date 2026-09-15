Afro-Latin Jazz with Omar Sosa Trio

Co-Presented with Vermont Jazz Center

Omar Sosa Trio is an electrifying new project from seven-time GRAMMY nominee Omar Sosa, joined by brilliant Cuban saxophonist and composer Yosvany Terry and dynamic 25-year-old drummer Julian Miltenberger. Blending Afro-Cuban roots with jazz, world music, and electronic textures, Sosa brings his visionary sound for a night of bold, soulful, and boundary-pushing Afro-Latin jazz to The Colonial Theatre.

A striking feature of this Trio: the absence of bass, a de rigueur constituent of the classic jazz trio. Omar Sosa's Trio plays without the foundational grounding of the bass. In essence, this trio comprises three percussionists, a supremely talented young drummer schooled in the call-and-response cadences of the Black Atlantic, and two veterans who manifest a profound rhythmic sensibility whatever the instrument they may be playing.

Sosa is one of the most versatile jazz artists on the scene today. His musical trajectory traces the diaspora from Cuba to Africa and Brazil; from Central America to Ecuador's African-descent communities; from San Francisco and New York to his current home base in Bari, Italy. True to his Afro-Cuban origins, Sosa fashions a spirited vision of uncompromising artistic generosity that embraces humanity at-large. Nominated for seven Grammy Awards and twice for the BBC Awards for World Music, Sosa received a lifetime achievement award from the Smithsonian Associates in Washington, DC for his contribution to the development of Latin jazz in the United States.

Omar possesses a remarkable capacity to bring the most diverse musical idioms into fruitful juxtaposition, moving through and beyond his wide-ranging influences, from the folkloric to the classical, while cultivating a singular cosmopolitan voice. He is an artist in constant search of new alloys, conjuring a beatific display of creative generosity and expressive freedom.

PERFORMANCE LINEUP

Omar Sosa, piano, keyboards, electronics

Yosvany Terry, saxophones, chekere

Julian Miltenberger, drums