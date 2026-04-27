Adult Stand-Up Paddleboard Lessons | Lake Wentworth
Adult Stand-Up Paddleboard Lessons | Lake Wentworth
Ready to find your balance?
Join SUP-NH and Wolfeboro Parks & Recreation for a 6-session adult paddleboard program on stunning Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro, NH! Whether you've never set foot on a board or just want to build confidence on the water, this beginner-friendly SUP series is your ticket to the lake. 🌊
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12-2pm
Lessons must be purchased through Wolfeboro Parks and Rec.
Lake Wentworth - Albee Beach
Every week through Jul 30, 2026.
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 02:00 PM
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 02:00 PM
Event Supported By
SUP-NH | Wolfeboro Parks and Rec
(603) 833-1211
info@supnh.com
Lake Wentworth - Albee Beach
Across from 106 Warren Sands Rd (The Nick)Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
(603) 833-1211
info@supnh.com