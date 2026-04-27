Adult Stand-Up Paddleboard Lessons | Lake Wentworth

Ready to find your balance?

Join SUP-NH and Wolfeboro Parks & Recreation for a 6-session adult paddleboard program on stunning Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro, NH! Whether you've never set foot on a board or just want to build confidence on the water, this beginner-friendly SUP series is your ticket to the lake. 🌊

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12-2pm

Lessons must be purchased through Wolfeboro Parks and Rec.