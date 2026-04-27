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Adult Stand-Up Paddleboard Lessons | Lake Wentworth

Adult Stand-Up Paddleboard Lessons | Lake Wentworth

Ready to find your balance?

Join SUP-NH and Wolfeboro Parks & Recreation for a 6-session adult paddleboard program on stunning Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro, NH! Whether you've never set foot on a board or just want to build confidence on the water, this beginner-friendly SUP series is your ticket to the lake. 🌊

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12-2pm

Lessons must be purchased through Wolfeboro Parks and Rec.

Lake Wentworth - Albee Beach
Every week through Jul 30, 2026.
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 02:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SUP-NH | Wolfeboro Parks and Rec
(603) 833-1211
info@supnh.com
supnh.com
Lake Wentworth - Albee Beach
Across from 106 Warren Sands Rd (The Nick)
Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
(603) 833-1211
info@supnh.com
https://wolfeboro.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1380

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