Adult Music Theory Classes (online)

We're excited to highlight a course that we are running this fall: Adult Music Theory (Online)!

Are you tired of miscounting your measures? Are you scratching your head when you see flats and sharps? Are you always tripping up on doubling the leading tone when writing out your 4-part chorales? ;) Well this class will teach you how to:

- Understand what you're hearing when you practice and play

- Read rhythms with more confidence

- Understand key signatures, clefs, time signatures and music theory basics

- Understand what key you're in (any why keys exist)

- Identify harmonic patterns (triads, inversions, seven chords, common progressions, keyboard harmony, voice leading, roman numeral analysis)

- Improve your interval identification

- & more!