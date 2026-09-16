THE EDGE ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS

AN EDGE CAFÉ PRODUCTION OF

A Time for Poetry, with Peter Eisenstadter

Poetry has the power to awaken the fire in our souls and to touch those deeper currents of feeling in our hearts. Too often we forget, lost as we are in the maelstrom of today’s events. Join us for our second Edge Café presentation of 2026, as former English teacher and current Edge actor Peter Eisenstadter offers his own selection of poems that have touched his heart.

Catherine Behrens is the director and Kenzie Wood is the producer of this poetry reading. There will be two performances only, Saturday, October 3, at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, October 4, at 2 PM at The Edge Theater, 310 Marlboro St., Suite 112, Keene, NH. Admission is $12 general admission, $10 for students and seniors. Tickets must be purchased at the door. Cash or checks only. Seating for Edge Café is first come, first serve only. We will not be taking reservations.

Stay tuned for information on The Edge’s fourth major production of the season, Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring in November.

