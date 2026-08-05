Stranger Than Fiction Improv returns to the Players Ring for their third summer with the “A Splash of Improv” series — an unpredictable, high-energy mix of games, stories, characters, and complete comedic chaos.

Every show is different. One night may feature fast-paced short form games, the next a long form experiment, surprise guests, who knows?

Two shows: Aug. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m.