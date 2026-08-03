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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

'A Splash of Improv'

'A Splash of Improv'

Stranger Than Fiction Improv returns to the Players Ring for their third summer with the “A Splash of Improv” series — an unpredictable, high-energy mix of games, stories, characters, and complete comedic chaos.
Every show is different. One night may feature fast-paced short form games, the next a long form experiment, surprise guests, who knows?
Two shows: Aug. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Players Ring
Advance Tickets: $16; Door Sales: $18
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Players Ring
105 Marcy Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-8123
info@playersring.org
https://www.playersring.org/

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