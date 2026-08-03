'A Splash of Improv'
'A Splash of Improv'
Stranger Than Fiction Improv returns to the Players Ring for their third summer with the “A Splash of Improv” series — an unpredictable, high-energy mix of games, stories, characters, and complete comedic chaos.
Every show is different. One night may feature fast-paced short form games, the next a long form experiment, surprise guests, who knows?
Two shows: Aug. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Players Ring
Advance Tickets: $16; Door Sales: $18
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Players Ring
105 Marcy StreetPortsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-8123
info@playersring.org