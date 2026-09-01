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A Night of Harmony and Hilarity The Concord Coachmen

A Night of Harmony and Hilarity The Concord Coachmen

A night of musical mischief featuring The Concord Coachmen Chorus and Quartets Brouhaha and Boardwalk. Get ready to experience Barbershop the unique harmony of Barbershop music.

Concord City Auditorium
$25
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Concord Coachmen Chorus
Louis Jacob, President 603-315-2028
president@concordcoachmen.org
www.concordcoachmen.org

Artist Group Info

concord coachmen chorus
info@concordcoachmenchorus.org
https://www.concordcoachmen.org/
Concord City Auditorium
2 Prince St.
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
https://theaudi.org/

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