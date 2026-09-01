A Night of Harmony and Hilarity The Concord Coachmen
A Night of Harmony and Hilarity The Concord Coachmen
A night of musical mischief featuring The Concord Coachmen Chorus and Quartets Brouhaha and Boardwalk. Get ready to experience Barbershop the unique harmony of Barbershop music.
Concord City Auditorium
$25
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Concord Coachmen Chorus
Louis Jacob, President 603-315-2028
president@concordcoachmen.org
Artist Group Info
concord coachmen chorus
info@concordcoachmenchorus.org