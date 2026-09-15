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A Little Lunch Music: Draa Hobbs and Michael Zsoldos

A Little Lunch Music: Draa Hobbs and Michael Zsoldos

Join Draa Hobbs, guitar, and Michael Zsoldos, saxophone, for a free lunchtime concert as part of UVMC’s A Little Lunch Music series. Kicking off the fall season, this concert brings together two standout jazz musicians from Vermont for a program including standards, contemporary selections and original compositions.

Upper Valley Music Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Upper Valley Music Center
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org
https://uvmusic.org/

Artist Group Info

Draa Hobbs and Michael Zsoldos
Upper Valley Music Center
8 South Park St
Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org
uvmusic.org

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