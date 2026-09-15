A Little Lunch Music: Draa Hobbs and Michael Zsoldos
A Little Lunch Music: Draa Hobbs and Michael Zsoldos
Join Draa Hobbs, guitar, and Michael Zsoldos, saxophone, for a free lunchtime concert as part of UVMC’s A Little Lunch Music series. Kicking off the fall season, this concert brings together two standout jazz musicians from Vermont for a program including standards, contemporary selections and original compositions.
Upper Valley Music Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Upper Valley Music Center
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org
Artist Group Info
Draa Hobbs and Michael Zsoldos
Upper Valley Music Center
8 South Park StLebanon, New Hampshire 03766
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org