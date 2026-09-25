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A Holiday Concert with Clay Cook

A Holiday Concert with Clay Cook

An Evening of Holiday Harmony & Music with Clay Cook,
Long Standing Member of the Grammy Award Winning Zac Brown Band.
When Clay Cook is not road touring with Zac Brown Band, he's a Lakes Region resident. This singer/songwriter has an affinity for all things Christmas Music during the holiday season.

This holiday concert will feature a talented multi-instrument musician in a festive atmosphere encompassing the magic of the season with Clay's original material and cherished holiday favorites.

Clay Cook has been weaving his way through the musical landscape in multiple ways over the past 20 years as a songwriter, studio musician, live performer, producer & engineer.

From his early career writing & performing with John Mayer, to performing with Sugarland, Shawn Mullins, & being a longstanding member of Zac Brown Band, Clay has a rare depth to his solo stage show.

There is a ticket limit of 10 per person.

Doors and Bar Open at 6:00 PM - Show Starts at 7:00 PM

Lakeport Opera House
Tickets start at $36
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lakeport Opera House
6035197506
info@lakeportopera.com
www.lakeportopera.com

Artist Group Info

Clay Cook
Lakeport Opera House
781 Union Ave
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
https://lakeportopera.com/

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