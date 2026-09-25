A Holiday Concert with Clay Cook
A Holiday Concert with Clay Cook
An Afternoon of Music with Clay Cook
long standing member of the Grammy Award Winning Zac Brown Band.
When Clay Cook is not road touring with Zac Brown Band, he's a Lakes Region resident. This singer/songwriter has an affinity for all things Christmas Music during the holiday season.
This matinee show will be all ages and singing along is mandatory. Bring the whole family for a holiday concert featuring this talented multi-instrument musician and festive sing-along the kids will love! Experience the magic of the season with an afternoon of Clay's original material, cherished holiday favorites and a visit from Santa.
Clay Cook has been weaving his way through the musical landscape in multiple ways over the past 20 years as a songwriter, studio musician, live performer, producer & engineer.
From his early career writing & performing with John Mayer, to performing with Sugarland, Shawn Mullins, & being a longstanding member of Zac Brown Band, Clay has a rare depth to his solo stage show.
There is a ticket limit of 10 per person.
Doors and Bar Open at 2:00 pm - Show Starts at 3:00 pm