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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

A Beginner's Guide to Cemetery Sleuthing with Erin Moulton

A Beginner's Guide to Cemetery Sleuthing with Erin Moulton

Your local cemetery is a time capsule.

Each headstone is plastered with clues about the deceased, those who once walked where you’re walking now. A simple step through the hallowed gates can bring you on an adventure to explore symbolism, workmanship, and local history. Join Erin Moulton as we learn the meaning behind cemetery iconography, abbreviations, epitaphs and more. Erin's book, The Beginner’s Guide to Cemetery Sleuthing, will be available for purchase at the end of the lecture.

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
239 Atlantic Avenue
North Hampton, New Hampshire 03862
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/

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