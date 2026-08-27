A Beginner's Guide to Cemetery Sleuthing with Erin Moulton

Your local cemetery is a time capsule.

Each headstone is plastered with clues about the deceased, those who once walked where you’re walking now. A simple step through the hallowed gates can bring you on an adventure to explore symbolism, workmanship, and local history. Join Erin Moulton as we learn the meaning behind cemetery iconography, abbreviations, epitaphs and more. Erin's book, The Beginner’s Guide to Cemetery Sleuthing, will be available for purchase at the end of the lecture.